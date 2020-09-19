SMITH, Llanwyn Andrew:
Smith, L.A. J91134 Squadron Leader RNZAF (retired). Aged 54. Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Monday 14 September 2020. Smithy was the beloved husband of Trish, and much loved father of Connie, Aaron, and Louise, and Pop to Annabelle and Brooklyn. Treasured son of Barbara and Russell (deceased), and adored brother of Deleece. A funeral service will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 24 September, at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions, there will be a livestream for those unable to attend. Please email [email protected] to get the link.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020