On March 4, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, aged 60 years. Devoted husband of Catie-Lou. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Dennis and Gloria, the late Kevin, Jo Hart, Judi and the late Alex Farkash, the late Jeanne Cousins, Heather and Clive Moonie. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages can be left on Ljinon's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A service to celebrate Ljinon's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Friday, March 13, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020
