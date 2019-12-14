PARKINSON, Lionel James:
At Martinborough on 12th December 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loved father of John and Andrew, and stepfather of Fiona and Simon. Loving grandad of Sarah and Tom, and Willa. Special thanks to the caregivers at Wharekaka Rest Home for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wharekaka would be very much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Dublin Street, Martinborough, on Wednesday 18th December at 2.00pm. Messages to the Parkinson family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019