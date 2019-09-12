DU, Lingyi:
Born 29 September 1937. Passed away 9 September 2019. Devoted and loving wife of over half a century to Jieke Guo. Beloved and esteemed mother and mother-in-law of Xiaoling and Andrew. Adored Grandmother of Helena. Loved and cherished sister of To Qan Gi, the late Du Zhuxi, Du Zhuwei and the late Du Zhuxin. A private family service to remember Lingyi will be held on Friday 13 September 2019, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2019