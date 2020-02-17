PRETIOUS, Lindsay Ronald:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2020 aged 85 years. Much loved Husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of John (deceased), Andy Pretious and Lainey Elliston, and Helen and Peter Cook. Proud grandad of Hannah and Sam. Stepfather and good friend to Marie, Julie, Alan, and Ross Haywood. Special friend to Danny the cat. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. All messages to the Pretious family, C/o 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Lindsay will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 17, 2020