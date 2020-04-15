HENDERSON,
Lindsay James Chapman:
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 13th April 2020. Aged 78 years. Much loved Husband of Delwyn. Dearly loved father and father- in-law of Graham & Raewyn, Lindel & Michael, and Nadine & Stephen. Loved Grandad to Georgia, Zoe, Nicole, Shiree, Abbey, Saxon, Chase.
"At home with his
Lord and Saviour"
A private burial at the Leamington Cemetery is to be held. All communications to the Henderson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Road, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2020