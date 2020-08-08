BROWN, Lindsay John:
MNZM, BCom, HonLLD (Otago)
On August 6, 2020, suddenly at Dunedin, in his 77th year. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Eleanor, treasured father and father-in-law of Nicola and Ros, Mike and Gayle (Wellington), and Amanda (Bushie) and Steven, adored playmate and Papa of Flynn; Stella, Gretel, and Lola. A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in Knox Church, 449 George Street, Dunedin, at 11.00am, on Thursday, August 13, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 4 Merlin St, Roslyn, Dunedin 9010 or leave a message on Lindsay's page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 8, 2020