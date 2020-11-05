Linda WILLIAMSON

Guest Book
  • "Remembering Linda, a loving, gentle person with an..."
    - Ann & Peter Armstrong
Service Information
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
068785149
Service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
23 Puketapu Road
Taradale
View Map
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON,
Linda Frances (nee Merrall):
On Tuesday, 3rd November 2020, in her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Angela, Craig and Robbie. Grandma to Caleb and Lochlan, and extended family. A service for Linda will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Taradale, 23 Puketapu Road, on Saturday, 7th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.