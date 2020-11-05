WILLIAMSON,
Linda Frances (nee Merrall):
On Tuesday, 3rd November 2020, in her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Angela, Craig and Robbie. Grandma to Caleb and Lochlan, and extended family. A service for Linda will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Taradale, 23 Puketapu Road, on Saturday, 7th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2020