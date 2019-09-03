TOTORO,
Linda Rubia (nee Rutledge):
(Born 24 January 1934) passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 1 September 2019, at 1.00pm, surrounded by her whanau and friends. Loving and devoted wife of Putu Te Rangi Totoro (dec). Much loved mother of Philip, Hemi Te Momoanga (dec), Taukiri, Jason and John; and mother-in-law of Annette, Fiona, Beryl and Paula. Cherished Nan of Tiopira, Jocelin (dec), Rangimarie, Johnny, Hiria, Zach, Finn, Piper, Jasmin and Mere. Beloved sister of James (Jim) Rutledge (dec), sister-in-law of Annette and family. Linda is at home at 30 Miranda Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua, and lies at rest until early Wednesday morning. All are welcome to come and pay their respects. Linda will travel to Paerauta (Tutua) Marae near Te Araroa on Wednesday with the tangihanga being held on Friday 6 September at 11.00am. Gone to be with Dad now and forever. Forever gracious and generous in spirit, we will miss your laughter and seeing your smile when we came to visit, you will always be in our hearts. Love you always Mum.
Matua Tama Wairua Tapu me nga Anahera Pono me te Mangai ae.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2019