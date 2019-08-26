MILLS, Linda Joy:

13.1.1967 - 26.8.2018

12 months have passed since you left us. Life has never been the same since that heartbreaking day. I think of you when I wake in the morning and when I go to sleep at night. You are always on my shoulder reassuring me you are ok. I miss your hugs, your cheery voice and our daily phone calls. My tears fall often and my heart aches missing you and remembering your tenacity in accepting your continual struggle in life without complaint. No mountain was ever too hard to climb my darling except this last one. Now I am surrounded by photos of you with that amazing smile and wonderful memories. Taken far too soon. Rest in Peace my beauty, till we meet again.

You will live on in our

hearts forever.

Love - Mum, Graham, Charlotte and Georgia xxxx



