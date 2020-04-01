Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda DRUMMOND. View Sign Death Notice



Linda Jane (nee Broad):

7 June 1950 - 30 March 2020

Died peacefully at home in Martinborough amongst family, after a long battle with cancer. Loving sister to Lionel and Dianne, (the late) Christine, and Lance and Vera. Much loved wife of Richard, beloved mother of (the late) Hugo and Manna, Anna and David, Gabrielle and Braden, Dominic and Rachael. A wonderful Nans to Travis and Jack, Atticus and Constance, Freya and Amalia. Special thanksto the Oncology staff at Wellington Hospital, the Palliative Care nurses from Kahukura and others who gave their care to Jane and their support to the family. An inspiration to us all, Jane has gone Home, but will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

Go with God, dear one.

A memorial service will be arranged post-lockdown. Messages can be left on Jane's tribute page at







DRUMMOND,Linda Jane (nee Broad):7 June 1950 - 30 March 2020Died peacefully at home in Martinborough amongst family, after a long battle with cancer. Loving sister to Lionel and Dianne, (the late) Christine, and Lance and Vera. Much loved wife of Richard, beloved mother of (the late) Hugo and Manna, Anna and David, Gabrielle and Braden, Dominic and Rachael. A wonderful Nans to Travis and Jack, Atticus and Constance, Freya and Amalia. Special thanksto the Oncology staff at Wellington Hospital, the Palliative Care nurses from Kahukura and others who gave their care to Jane and their support to the family. An inspiration to us all, Jane has gone Home, but will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.Go with God, dear one.A memorial service will be arranged post-lockdown. Messages can be left on Jane's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers