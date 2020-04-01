DRUMMOND,
Linda Jane (nee Broad):
7 June 1950 - 30 March 2020
Died peacefully at home in Martinborough amongst family, after a long battle with cancer. Loving sister to Lionel and Dianne, (the late) Christine, and Lance and Vera. Much loved wife of Richard, beloved mother of (the late) Hugo and Manna, Anna and David, Gabrielle and Braden, Dominic and Rachael. A wonderful Nans to Travis and Jack, Atticus and Constance, Freya and Amalia. Special thanksto the Oncology staff at Wellington Hospital, the Palliative Care nurses from Kahukura and others who gave their care to Jane and their support to the family. An inspiration to us all, Jane has gone Home, but will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
Go with God, dear one.
A memorial service will be arranged post-lockdown. Messages can be left on Jane's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020