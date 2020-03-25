DANIEL, Linda Mary:
Born October 20, 1942, in Woodville, New Zealand. Passed away on March 22, 2020, in Ngaio. Daughter of Mary and John Redmond, sister of Sally and Helen. Mother of Graham, Paul and Marian. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service will be held Today, Wednesday, March 25, at 2.00pm. Those who would like to be part of the service can contact Lychgate Funerals to get the livestream link.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020