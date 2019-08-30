Linda CLARK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda CLARK.
Death Notice

CLARK, Linda Rosina:
Of Levin. Peacefully on 27th August 2019. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary for 51 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Pauline, Christopher & Tracy, Mathew & Vanessa, Richard & Jennifer, Lisa, and Sarah & David. Loved Nan of Destiny, William, Timothy, Jordan, Ben, & Devon; Rhiarne & Hayden; Josh, Shariah, Courtney and Natalie; Riley, and Alivia; Stephanie; and Kayla, Jessica and Shiaynne. Service at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Monday 2nd September 2019, at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.