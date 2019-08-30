CLARK, Linda Rosina:
Of Levin. Peacefully on 27th August 2019. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary for 51 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Pauline, Christopher & Tracy, Mathew & Vanessa, Richard & Jennifer, Lisa, and Sarah & David. Loved Nan of Destiny, William, Timothy, Jordan, Ben, & Devon; Rhiarne & Hayden; Josh, Shariah, Courtney and Natalie; Riley, and Alivia; Stephanie; and Kayla, Jessica and Shiaynne. Service at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Monday 2nd September 2019, at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019