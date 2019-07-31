CORCORAN,
Lily Margaret (Tiny):
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on 27th July 2019, aged 93. Loving wife of Jack (dec), dearly loved mum of Audrey & Max, Les, Peter (dec) & Violeta, Margaret & Rodney. Loved nana of her 9 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren. As per Tiny's wishes, a private service has been held. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date – to be advised. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kemp Home & Hospital, for their care of Tiny for the past 4 years.
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019