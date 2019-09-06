Lillian TWEEDALE

Guest Book
  • "Goodbye to a special lady and friend from the McGeough..."
  • "Much Luvs Beautiful Lady"
    - Katherine Ratcliffe
  • "Goodbye to a dear friend, a beautiful person, and much..."
    - Katrina Merrifield
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

TWEEDALE,
Lillian May Theresa (Lil):
On September 3, 2019, peacefully at her home; aged 97 years. Loved mother of Anne, John and David and treasured Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the team at Te Omanga for their kindness and care. A celebration of Lil's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Tweedale family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.