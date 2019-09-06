TWEEDALE,
Lillian May Theresa (Lil):
On September 3, 2019, peacefully at her home; aged 97 years. Loved mother of Anne, John and David and treasured Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the team at Te Omanga for their kindness and care. A celebration of Lil's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Tweedale family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 6, 2019