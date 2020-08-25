Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Lillian Rosina (Rose):

Formerly of Wainuiomata.

On 22nd August 2020, aged 89 years, Rose passed away peacefully, in the presence of family, at Harbour View Rest Home, Papakowhai. Loved wife of the late Ash, cherished mum of Sandra (dec), Colin and Jo, Sue and Peter Hodge, Rosalie and Robert Hurst (Brisbane). Much loved 'Nana' and 'Nana Rose' to her many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Regina (ChCh).

'Gone but never forgotten'

The family wish to thank the amazing team at Harbour View Rest Home for their love and care for Rose whilst she was in their care. A service to celebrate Rose's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Stanley Street, Wainuiomata, on Thursday 27th August at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice can be left at the service. All messages to "the family of Rose Thomson" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020

