OLIVER, Lillian Ellen:

Garth, Blair and Liz, Nicola, Kirsten, Liam, Brigette, Kurt, Amity, Dominic and Caiden would like to express their thanks to everyone who supported the family during mum's/grandma's journey and since her passing. Sincere thanks for the kindness, compassion and sympathy shown at this time. We have been overwhelmed with the food, cards, phone calls, letters and messages of support shown to us. We would also like to thank those who attended mum's/grandma's funeral and those who donated to St Vincent de Paul. While we cannot thank you all individually, please accept this as our personal appreciation to you all.



