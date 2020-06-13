GREER, Lillian Violet (Vi):
On 8th June 2020 peacefully in her 90th year. Dearly beloved wife of Pat. Much loved mother and mother-in law of John and Jan, June and David. Loved Nana of David, Steven, Allan, Joy and Caitlin. Loved Aunty to Anne, Sue, Margaret, Derrick and Angela. Special thanks to Arrah and staff at Waikanae Country Lodge. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Vi's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020