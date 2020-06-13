Lillian GREER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian GREER.
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata Street
Waikanae
View Map
Death Notice

GREER, Lillian Violet (Vi):
On 8th June 2020 peacefully in her 90th year. Dearly beloved wife of Pat. Much loved mother and mother-in law of John and Jan, June and David. Loved Nana of David, Steven, Allan, Joy and Caitlin. Loved Aunty to Anne, Sue, Margaret, Derrick and Angela. Special thanks to Arrah and staff at Waikanae Country Lodge. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Vi's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.