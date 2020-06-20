ANDERSON,
Lilias Drummond
(nee Wilkins):
Of Levin (formerly of Tauranga). Passed away 18 June 2020, peacefully, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Doug. Treasured Mum of Chris & Viv, Logan & Lorraine, Libby & David, and Gareth & Jacqui. Adored grandma and great-grandma. Special friend of Kate and Mrs B. A special thanks to the staff at Levin Home for War Veterans for their care of Mum and their ongoing care of Dad. A service to celebrate Lilias' life will be held at the Levin Uniting Parish, 87 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 23 June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
