McKNIGHT,
Lilian Bell (Bell):
On August 28, 2019, peacefully at Summerset Care Centre, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob (deceased) and Kay, David and Evelyn, Don and Chris, and Andrew and Gilda. Loved grandmother of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a celebration of Bell's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1.30pm, to be followed by cremation in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019