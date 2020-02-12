Lilian CREED

Service Information
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
042375332
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:30 p.m.
St Pius X Church
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Church
64 Te Pene Avenue
Titahi Bay
Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kelvin Grove Cemetery
Death Notice

CREED,
Lilian Catherine (Cath):
On 10 February 2020, peacefully at Longview Home, Tawa, aged 102. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother of Rosemary, Heather, Pauline, Helen and Susan. Cherished Grandmother of 14, great-Grandmother of 27 and great-great-Grandmother of 3. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to the family at Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors, PO Box 50514, Porirua. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Pius X Church, 64 Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Saturday 15 February 2020 at 11.00am. The burial will take place at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, Palmerston North, on Monday 17 February 2020 at 1.00pm. The Rosary will be recited at St Pius X Church on Friday 14 February at 7.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 12, 2020
