STEERE,
Lia'i Riene (Madam):
On September 30, 2019, on her birthday, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, surrounded by family, aged 58 years. Loving wife of Phil, 10 out of 10 mum to Emma, Luke and Luana. Eldest daughter of Viliamu and Lino Kurene (dec). Fabulous sister, sister-in-law and aunty to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice www.teomanga.org.nz PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040, would be appreciated. A service for Lia'i will be held at Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Monday 7th October at 2.00pm, followed by a service and interment at Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9th October.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019