Acknowledgement

McKENZIE,

Lewis Harvey 'Looloo':

Lewis' family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during their recent loss of Lewis. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, phone calls, visits, tributes, and the presence of all his friends and loved ones at the celebration of his life. A special thanks to: all at Glenwood Masonic Hospital for their wonderful care; to the staff and residents at Daniell Street for their friendship over the years; to Wayne and Jennifer Poutoa and John and Eileen Traill for their support and comforting words and to Traysea and the team at Richmond Funeral Home for their guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you.



