ROBINSON, Letitia Minna:
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 25th April 2020, aged 86 years. Loved daughter of the late Keith and Elsie Robinson. A much loved and special friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at www.marypotter.org.nz Messages may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate Letitia's life will be held in Wellington, on Thursday 30th April, at 11.00am. Please contact The Wilson Funeral Home for livestream details 04 3896069.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020