MUNDELL,
Lester Kingsley James:
Died June 1, 2015. Wellington hospital. It has been five years now since our dear Lester died. He is lovingly remembered by friends and family; his wife Carol, his son Finn, and Finn's partner Christie Sinai and their children Sebastian, Winter and Indigo. Lester is loved and remembered also by his step-daughters; Jyoti and husband Mike McKenzie; Almitra and Chris Joseph; Matreya and Ryan Monro and children Phoenix and Giorgia. Lester is forever in the hearts of his siblings Sharon and Paul Heke, and their sons Ethan, Andrew and Braden Heke; Kerry Mundell, and Alastair and Cathy Mundell and their sons James and Samuel Mundell.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2020