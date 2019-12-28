DAVISON, Lester William:

Passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Aged 77 years (Ex-Linwood High School and College of Education). Dearly loved and cherished husband of Vivienne, much loved father of Julian, partner Antoinette and Anna, and his grandchildren Paris, Sienna, Joseph and Oliver. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Beverley and Doug Coventry. Special thanks to the staff of Diana Isaac Special Care Unit for their support and care for Lester over the last 2 years. Messages may be addressed to the Davison family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand Charitable Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lw2612. A Celebration of Lester's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Saturday, January 4, at 10.00am.





