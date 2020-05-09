TARPLEY, Leslie (Les)
Mona (nee Gouffe):
Peacefully on 2nd May 2020 at the age of 91 at Bob Scott Retirement Village. Beloved wife of Bill for 70 years and mother and mother in-law to Jill and Bob (dec), Chris, Lynne and Ian, Steve. Loved Nana of Matthew, Simone, Hanna & Jamie, Jack, Georgia, Bella, Rory. A private family service has been held. Les will be sorely missed, an unforgettable lady who epitomised the phrase
"big things come in small packages."
Many thanks and appreciation to the staff of Bob Scott hospital level.
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020