Leslie Harold (Les):

Joiner/ Carpenter. With sadness we announce the passing on 11th February 2020 of our 86 year old, very much loved head of our family. Les died in the home he built in 1956, in the city he has lived in for all his life, Palmerston North. Cherished husband of Miriam (nee Glover) for 64 years – a contented and very happy marriage. Les so enjoyed his three children, their spouses and grandchildren: Murray and his wife Honey and children Craig, and Makayla; Delwyn and her husband Paul Brigham and children Andrew, and Elyse (wife of Mike Crawley along with his daughter Paige); Craig and his wife Donna and daughters Madeline (Maddie), Megan, and Imogen (Ginny). Les was the only son to the late Iris and Harold Starnes, and brother to Noeleen Ellis, and Myra Hoare (deceased). Brother-in-law to Ivan and Orlene Glover.

'In His Hands'

Messages to the Starnes Family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 431 Church Street, Palmerston North, on 18th February 2020 at 11.30am.



NZIFH



