ROBERTS,
Leslie Peter (Les):
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Pukerua Bay. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday 19 August 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle & Geoff, the late Todd, and Mark & Sarah. Loved Grandad 'Rurry' and 'Silly Grandad' of Lara, and Charlie; Melody, Caitlin, Ella, Meg, and Harriet. Great-Grandad of Riley. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 25 August 2020, at 1.00pm, to be followed by burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu. Due to COVID restrictions, numbers are limited to 100. Les' service can be viewed via live-stream. Contact the Funeral Home for details.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020