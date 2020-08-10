REMNANT,

Leslie Eric (Les):

Born 15 March 1948 -

Died 8 August 2020

Wonderful husband of Wendy, Judy, Helen. Amazing father to his adored Rachelle and her fiancée Lee. Special stepfather to Leanne and Carolyn, and step grandfather to their children Kelsey, Amelia, Adele, and Cherie. Brother to Ricky, Christine, Barry and Les. Caring and supportive friend to everyone who passed through his life. He will be missed by everyone as he enhanced their lives.

"May you dance your way to

the Stars and bring laughter

to the Heavens"

Les requested private cremation and no flowers. Donations may be given to Hospice Mid Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245. All communications C/- Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.





