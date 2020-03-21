Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie PARKES. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Knox Church 574 High Street Lower Hutt View Map Death Notice



Leslie Stanley (Stan):

On 19 March 2020 at Hutt Hospital surrounded by his much loved family, aged 94 years. Precious husband and soulmate of Phyl, beloved and adored father and father-in-law of Jenny and Philip Stratford and Jill and Robert Hagen, cherished Ga of Lara & Jason Hemson, Melissa & Luke Jansen, Hayley & Erin Walshe , Abby & Patrick Seal, Antony & Amy Hagen and Angie and Derek Wood. Dearly loved Ga of his sixteen great-grandchildren.

"Secure in the arms

of His Lord"

A celebration of Stan's life will be held on Tuesday 24 March at Knox Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, at 1.00pm to be followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. If you propose attending Stan's farewell, please contact the family to ensure the current gathering regulations can be met. All messages to "the Parkes family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







PARKES,Leslie Stanley (Stan):On 19 March 2020 at Hutt Hospital surrounded by his much loved family, aged 94 years. Precious husband and soulmate of Phyl, beloved and adored father and father-in-law of Jenny and Philip Stratford and Jill and Robert Hagen, cherished Ga of Lara & Jason Hemson, Melissa & Luke Jansen, Hayley & Erin Walshe , Abby & Patrick Seal, Antony & Amy Hagen and Angie and Derek Wood. Dearly loved Ga of his sixteen great-grandchildren."Secure in the armsof His Lord"A celebration of Stan's life will be held on Tuesday 24 March at Knox Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, at 1.00pm to be followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. If you propose attending Stan's farewell, please contact the family to ensure the current gathering regulations can be met. All messages to "the Parkes family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers