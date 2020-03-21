PARKES,
Leslie Stanley (Stan):
On 19 March 2020 at Hutt Hospital surrounded by his much loved family, aged 94 years. Precious husband and soulmate of Phyl, beloved and adored father and father-in-law of Jenny and Philip Stratford and Jill and Robert Hagen, cherished Ga of Lara & Jason Hemson, Melissa & Luke Jansen, Hayley & Erin Walshe , Abby & Patrick Seal, Antony & Amy Hagen and Angie and Derek Wood. Dearly loved Ga of his sixteen great-grandchildren.
"Secure in the arms
of His Lord"
A celebration of Stan's life will be held on Tuesday 24 March at Knox Church, 574 High Street, Lower Hutt, at 1.00pm to be followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. If you propose attending Stan's farewell, please contact the family to ensure the current gathering regulations can be met. All messages to "the Parkes family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020