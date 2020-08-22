O'NEIL,
Leslie Dennis Robert (Dennis):
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Dennis Robert O'Neil on August 11, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. He is survived by his loving sons Jordan (Wellington) and Daniel (Sunshine Coast), grandsons Cooper and Cruz, sisters Bonnie Crosby (Canada) and Sue Wilson (Canada), daughter-in-law Carla O'Neil (Sunshine Coast), and devoted partner Sarah Cave. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020