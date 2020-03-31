Leslie JEFFERY

Death Notice

JEFFERY, Leslie Allan:
Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice Jeffery. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Steve, Cherie and Barry, and Jason. Much loved Poppa of James and Erin, Jessica and Dylan, and Emma. Due to the untimely lockdown, we are unable to hold a funeral service to celebrate Les' life. Please have him in your thoughts on Wednesday 1st April when he will be buried.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020
