JAMES, Leslie Dennis:Peacefully at Aroha Care Centre, Taita on Monday 23rd November 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of late Margaret for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Mandy, Karen and Peter, Lester and Richelle and Tracey (dec). Beloved grandad and great-grandad. Special thanks to the staff of Aroha Care Centre for their care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice would be appreciated and can be online. Messages to the James Family may be left in Les Tribute Book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Saturday 28th November, at 12.00pm. thereafter private cremation.