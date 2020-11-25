Leslie JAMES

Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

JAMES, Leslie Dennis:
Peacefully at Aroha Care Centre, Taita on Monday 23rd November 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of late Margaret for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Mandy, Karen and Peter, Lester and Richelle and Tracey (dec). Beloved grandad and great-grandad. Special thanks to the staff of Aroha Care Centre for their care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice would be appreciated and can be online. Messages to the James Family may be left in Les Tribute Book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Saturday 28th November, at 12.00pm. thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2020
