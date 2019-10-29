GUDGION,
Leslie Joseph (Les):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Loved father and father-in-law to Denise & Steve; Eileen, and Eric & Rita. Special Pop to Mel, Tim; Alana, Braden, Breannah, Travis; Sarah, Sophia, and Great-Pop to Lily, Olivia, Lachie; Aimee, Jack and Hunter. In Lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. All communications to the Gudgion family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A service for Les will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 31st October 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019