GOODMAN,
Leslie Wilfred (Les):
Passed away in Palmerston North, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Elizabeth. Loved father and father-in-law of Tim, Sara and Kathryn. Loved Grandpa of Hannah and Benji. Loved brother of Victor, John and the late Judith. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral for Les will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, on Thursday 3rd September, at 9.30am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020