EVANS, Leslie Vaughan:
On July 9, 2019, peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 90 years. Husband of the late Mollie, Dad to Chas & Claire, Chris & Angela, Vicki & Gordon, Simon & Liz, Warwick and Diana, and Grandpa to his many grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Elderslea Rest Home for their special care. A celebration of Les's life will be held in Kingswood Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Evans family", C/- P.O. Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019