  • "So sorry to hear of Les's passing, he was a talented man..."
    - Anne Conroy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Karori Cemetery Main Chapel
Rosehaugh Ave
Karori
DORIZAC, Leslie Francis:
Peacefully on 24 November 2019, aged 84 years. Loved father of Amanda, Amy, Felix and Theo. Grandpa to Kit, Jesse, Charlotte, Zoe, Noah, Robbie and Edie – who we know you loved and who made you smile.
Rest In Peace
with Our Robbie
Thanks to the staff at Woburn Home for their care. A service on Friday 6 December, at 11.00am, Karori Cemetery Main Chapel, Rosehaugh Ave, Karori. Messages to the family may be left in Les's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
"Farewell past, happy dreams of days gone by"
Verdi, La Traviata
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
