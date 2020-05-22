DALTON,
Leslie David (Les):
Aged 69 years. On Friday 15 May 2020, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jill, and treasured father to Michelle and Donna, and adored son to Des and Joan. A private service was held on Tuesday 19 May 2020 and attendance was restricted to family in order to observe the Level 2 regulations. A memorial service for Les will be held when possible to celebrate his life. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to all the staff at Shona McFarlane, Avalon, for their kindness and care for Les during his final months.
Published in Dominion Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020