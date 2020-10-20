COPE, Leslie James (Les):
Reg. No. 206461, 16th Field Regiment, Korea. Peacefully at Shona McFarlane on 18 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of June (dec), dad and father-in-law of Diane, Murray & Claire, Graeme & Arnelise, and the late Raewyn. Loved grandad to Aaron, Laura, Aleisha, James and Hayley. Brother of Audrey (dec), Wilna and Ian.
'Now at peace with his beloved June'
Many thanks to the staff at Shona McFarlane for their love and support. A service to celebrate Les' life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 22 October at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private burial. All messages to "the Cope family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 20, 2020