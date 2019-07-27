WILLIAMSON, Lesley Doris:
On Thursday, 25 July 2019, after a long illness. Loved wife of Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Jac, and the late Luke. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and Denise (both dec), Kathryn and Ray, Bob, Judy and Brian, and Barbara. Dear friend of Michelle Macrae, and Gordon Butler. A service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Wednesday, 31 July, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. The Family wish to sincerely thank Mary Potter Hospice for their amazing care of Lesley. Messages for the Williamson Family can be sent to PO Box 51147, Tawa.
Published in Dominion Post from July 27 to July 29, 2019