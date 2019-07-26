MEADE, Lesley Isabella
(nee Robertson):
Of Tawa and formerly of Westport. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 24 July 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved mother of Karyn and Kevin, Andrew and Lorna, Gordon and Janine. Cherished nan of Jessica, Jordyn, Neve, Fynn, and Bree. Beloved sister to Walter (dec), John (dec), Marie, Judy, and Lenny Naylor. A mother to many. In lieu of flowers donations to https://givealittle.co.nz/org/huskyrescuenz would be appreciated. A funeral service for Lesley will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Wednesday, 31 July 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019