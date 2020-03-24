HUNT, Lesley:
Formerly of Wellington and Kapiti; recently of Matamata; and now back in Kapiti. On Sunday, 22 March 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Kelvin, and much loved Mum of Lisa & Graham, Karen & Ale, and Nikki & Murray. Beloved Nana of Benjamin, Christie, Courtney, Lauren, Finn, Caleb, Mason, and Kyra. Due to the Covid-19 situation a private cremation will be held, with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Messages for the Hunt family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 24, 2020