Lesley D'ATH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley D'ATH.
Service Information
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
095203119
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank, Auckland
View Map
Death Notice

D'ATH, Lesley Susan (Sue):
Sue passed away on Saturday 22 February 2020 at the age of 84, having spent time with loved ones in the days prior. Beloved sister of the late Josephine and Betsy, partner of the late John Johnston. She is much loved by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family thanks the Grace Joel community for their love and friendship with Sue; and special thanks to the Waikato Hospital ICU team. A Service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Thursday 27 February at 11.30am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.