D'ATH, Lesley Susan (Sue):Sue passed away on Saturday 22 February 2020 at the age of 84, having spent time with loved ones in the days prior. Beloved sister of the late Josephine and Betsy, partner of the late John Johnston. She is much loved by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family thanks the Grace Joel community for their love and friendship with Sue; and special thanks to the Waikato Hospital ICU team. A Service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Thursday 27 February at 11.30am.