VAOLIKO-SAVESI, Lepeka:
Passed away peacefully on the 12th August 2019 at home. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Tia. Beloved mother of Fr. Joseph Savesi, Kristina & Sililo Iuli, Matalena & Fa'atili Patolo, Paul & Povana Savesi, Sagato Savesi, Emma Savesi & Sherryl Foster, Fa'asalia Lealofi, Fa'afili & Gus Fai, Ioane & Lesieli Va'alele, Mavaega (deceased) & William Tiumalu, Ameto & Maleta Lealofi, Moalo & Sosefina Ma'alo. Treasured Grandmother to Amataga, Manatu, Matagi, Atinae, Pese-Olaga, David, Julianna, Lepeka, Lila, Samuel, Lepeka, Nathan, Ella, Hayley, Michael, Jordan, Nive, Antonio, Faustina, Krystal, Phoenix, Deztinee, Maryah, Mary, Wezhley, Viliamu, Tyrone, Jarrad, Viliamu, Paputa, Lennox, Kalolo, Eva, Anna, Sefo and Kalolina. Loved Great-Grandmother of Zion, Israel, Aloyious, Lucuianna and Khalyis. Loved sister of Etuale Ikenasio, Fa'atoia Liua'ana, Talitiga Liua'ana and Pipi Ioane (deceased). Messages to the family may be left in Lepeka's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A family service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mt Victoria, on Sunday 18th August at 4.00pm. A full Requiem Mass to celebrate Lepeka's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mt Victoria, on Tuesday 20th August at 10.00am. Following this Lepeka will be laid to rest at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Porirua.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2019
