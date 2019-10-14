SIUAANA, Leota Pueata:
Passed away peacefully at home on 11 October, 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Siu Pulepule & Atonaugaaletuitoga Tagaloa and beloved husband of Sesa Lemau Loau. Cherished father of Magele Filemoni & Fonoti Leu, Atonaugaaletuitoga (Ete) & David, Tatupu & Josie, Daniel & Lina, (late) Christina, Letivaosalafai Christina. Loving grandfather to Nazareth, Leah, Leiana, Angel, Lahni, Ali-Josiah, Ahniya, David, Mikha, D'Zaiah, Aneela, Krys-Ana, Atonauga, Faith, Khalia & great grandsons Joharn & Karter. Family Service will be held on Tuesday 15 October 2019 at 6pm. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 16 October 2019 at 10.00am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt. Both services held at Congregational Christian Church of American Samoa, 64 Parkway, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt.
Faamolemole Taofi le Malo.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019