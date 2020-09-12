Leontine BAILLIE

Death Notice

BAILLIE,
Leontine Ruth (nee Kirk):
Passed peacefully in Canberra on Monday 7th September 2020. Treasured Mum of Sarah Ryves-Chatain and Charles Chatain (Canberra), and Claire Ryves and Paul Mwebesa (Davis, California). Loved eldest daughter of the late Win and Walter Kirk (Waipukurau), much loved sister of Trudy Kirk, Josephine and Keith Winkley, Wilhelmina Salisbury, Simon and Jenny Kirk, Serena and John Kani. Loving Grandmother to her 4 'Adorables'. Messages to Leontine's family c/- Kirk Family, 12 Everest Avenue, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020
