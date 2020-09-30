GATES, Leonie June:
Of Levin (formerly of Waikanae). Passed away on 29 September 2020, in her 87th year. Loved wife of the late Ernie (QSM JP). Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Anthony & Mary-Anne, Daryl & Brenda, Jo, Kay & Steven Anderson, Mary & Ron Chudleigh, Mark & Sonia, Linda & Johannes van Standen. Loved Grandma/Nana to her 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Leonie's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 2 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- 547 Queen St East, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020