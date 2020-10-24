HARKNESS, Leoné Diane:
Passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born May 15, 1936, in Auckland. Adored wife of Philip, Mama to Debbie, Monique, Guy and Amanda, and Nonna to Josie and Will, Grace, Emma and Millie, and Lucy, George and Freddy. Much loved daughter of the late Mollie and Leonard Phillips and sister of Jacqui. A service for Leoné will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road on Thursday October 29 at 2pm. Rather than flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020