LITRAS, Leondros:
29.03.2019
He had a nature you could not help but love,
A heart purer than gold,
And was always there for us with wisdom, strength and love.
We hold him close in our hearts
And we know he is watching and guiding us.
A year ago we lost our beloved Husband, Father and Papou. We miss him every day. Your beloved wife, Danai. Your loving children: Panny & Grant, Frosine & Greg, Nina & Graeme, Anna & Peter. Your cherished grandchildren: James, Catherine, Sophia, Dayna and Danielle.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020